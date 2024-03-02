Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $255.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

GPI opened at $272.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $194.33 and a 52 week high of $310.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

