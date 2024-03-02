GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Up 40.4% in February

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. GSK has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $42.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

