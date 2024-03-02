H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Head to Head Contrast

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of H World Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of H World Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H World Group and Selina Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H World Group $2.01 billion 5.85 -$264.00 million $1.37 26.30 Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Selina Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H World Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for H World Group and Selina Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H World Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Selina Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

H World Group currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.32%. Given H World Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H World Group is more favorable than Selina Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares H World Group and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H World Group 15.86% 26.27% 5.00% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

H World Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H World Group beats Selina Hospitality on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels. The company was formerly known as Huazhu Group Limited and changed its name to H World Group Limited in June 2022. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

