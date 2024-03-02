HC Wainwright Weighs in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

APLS opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,830,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,898 shares of company stock worth $3,893,552 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

