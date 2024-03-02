Head to Head Analysis: Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) & Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 65.70 -$10.14 million ($7.80) -0.55 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 173.55 -$23.71 million ($0.77) -12.75

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fennec Pharmaceuticals. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Medical Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -69.54% -64.36% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -92.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Creative Medical Technology and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.02%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Creative Medical Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

