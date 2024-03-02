Head to Head Contrast: Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) versus Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Repay -14.96% 6.87% 3.93%

Volatility & Risk

Rightscorp has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 7 5 0 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rightscorp and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Repay has a consensus price target of $9.23, suggesting a potential downside of 6.70%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rightscorp and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repay $279.23 million 3.56 $12.84 million ($0.50) -19.78

Repay has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Summary

Repay beats Rightscorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding, clearing and settlement, e-cash, and digital wallet through its proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. The company serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

