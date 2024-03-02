Head to Head Review: CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) & Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) and CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of CalciMedica shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of CalciMedica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and CalciMedica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 CalciMedica 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 370.59%. CalciMedica has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 317.60%. Given Sensei Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensei Biotherapeutics is more favorable than CalciMedica.

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and CalciMedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -41.75% -36.65% CalciMedica N/A -262.01% -204.93%

Volatility and Risk

Sensei Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalciMedica has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and CalciMedica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$48.59 million ($1.22) -0.70 CalciMedica N/A N/A -$35.60 million N/A N/A

Summary

CalciMedica beats Sensei Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways. The company's pipeline includes SNS-101, SNS-103, and SNS-102, monoclonal antibodies, which are in early development stages for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a collaboration with The University of Washington to conduct preclinical studies for its SNS-101 program. The company was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Auxora, a proprietary intravenous-formulated CRAC channel inhibitor for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase-associated acute pancreatitis, and acute kidney injury. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

