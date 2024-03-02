Head-To-Head Review: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) vs. Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Iris Energy has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.04, meaning that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

Iris Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.08, indicating a potential upside of 101.73%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $12.22, indicating a potential downside of 31.60%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than CleanSpark.

This table compares Iris Energy and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -38.09% -16.25% -14.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $75.51 million 5.29 -$171.87 million N/A N/A CleanSpark $168.41 million 21.01 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

CleanSpark has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iris Energy beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.