Head-To-Head Review: Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) & Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -87.34% N/A -80.37% Andrea Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $22.11 million 0.04 -$19.35 million ($1.62) -0.04 Andrea Electronics $1.96 million 0.59 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Andrea Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Andrea Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonic Foundry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Foundry and Andrea Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00 Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andrea Electronics has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Andrea Electronics beats Sonic Foundry on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Capture, a browser-based recording application that provides users a quick way to record their camera, microphone, and desktop. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; Vidable, an AI powered solution that turns an organization's video libraries into dynamic knowledge base; Global Learning Exchange that provides students to access higher education in a flexible, cost effective, and locally supported environment; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. The company develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets. Its DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

