Head-To-Head Survey: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) vs. Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ameren and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 0 7 2 0 2.22 Clearway Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameren presently has a consensus target price of $79.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Ameren’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ameren is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 15.36% 10.42% 2.93% Clearway Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameren and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ameren and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $7.50 billion 2.50 $1.15 billion $4.37 16.32 Clearway Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Ameren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ameren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ameren beats Clearway Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. In addition, the company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.