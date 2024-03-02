Head to Head Survey: Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) vs. Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) and Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and Olympus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $1.17 billion 3.22 $115.40 million $2.46 30.12 Olympus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Olympus.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Haemonetics and Olympus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Olympus 0 1 0 0 2.00

Haemonetics currently has a consensus target price of $104.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.27%. Given Haemonetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than Olympus.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and Olympus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 9.97% 22.37% 9.71% Olympus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Haemonetics beats Olympus on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system; and BloodTrack blood management software, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG, ClotPro, and HAS hemostasis analyzer systems that provide a comprehensive assessment of a patient's overall hemostasis; and TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions. Further, it provides Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and VASCADE products comprising VASCADE and VASCADE MVP, a technology platform which offers catheter-based delivery system and leverages the natural clot including collagen. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Olympus

(Get Free Report)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services. The Therapeutic Solutions Business segment provides urology, gynecology, respiratory, ear, nose, and throat products; GI endo-therapy and energy devices; and surgical single-use devices. The Scientific Solutions Business segment offers biological and industrial microscopes, industrial videoscopes, non-destructive testing equipment, and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers. The Others segment offers biomedical materials, such as synthetic bone filler, and orthopedic equipment. The company was formerly known as Olympus Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Olympus Corporation in October 2003. Olympus Corporation was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.