Head-To-Head Survey: Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) and Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Daiwa House Industry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development $39.36 million 0.00 -$16.92 million ($38.16) N/A Daiwa House Industry N/A N/A N/A $3.92 7.47

Daiwa House Industry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harbor Custom Development. Harbor Custom Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daiwa House Industry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

38.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Daiwa House Industry shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Harbor Custom Development and Daiwa House Industry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Daiwa House Industry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Daiwa House Industry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development -96.94% -1,462.47% -14.89% Daiwa House Industry N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Harbor Custom Development has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa House Industry has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daiwa House Industry beats Harbor Custom Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Custom Development

(Get Free Report)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects. It also undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, townhomes, and multi-story apartment properties. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. On December 11, 2023, Harbor Custom Development, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Washington.

About Daiwa House Industry

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots. The Rental Housing segment develops, constructs, manages, operates, and brokers rental housing. The Condominiums segment develops, sells, and manages condominiums. The Commercial Facilities segment engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of commercial facilities. The Business Facilities segment engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of logistics and manufacturing facilities, medical and nursing care facilities, and other facilities. The Environmental Energy segment engages in the development and construction of renewable energy power plants, renewable energy power generation, and electricity retail business. The company also engages in the tourism golf business; resort hotel business; urban hotel facilities; logistics warehouse rentals; and fitness club, insurance, sports club management, credit card businesses. Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.