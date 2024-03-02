Helen McCabe Sells 213,315 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.64), for a total value of £780,732.90 ($990,275.11).

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £12,101.94 ($15,350.00).

On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe acquired 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £4,042 ($5,126.84) per share, with a total value of £12,126 ($15,380.52).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 374.80 ($4.75) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 313.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.28. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 132.26 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The firm has a market cap of £31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,272.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 475 ($6.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.20 ($3.50).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

