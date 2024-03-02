Helen McCabe Sells 213,315 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.64), for a total value of £780,732.90 ($990,275.11).
Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £12,101.94 ($15,350.00).
- On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe acquired 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £4,042 ($5,126.84) per share, with a total value of £12,126 ($15,380.52).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 374.80 ($4.75) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 313.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.28. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 132.26 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The firm has a market cap of £31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,272.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.75.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
