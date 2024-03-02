Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $44.88, but opened at $46.82. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 42,734 shares.

The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,107,000 after buying an additional 225,893 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 134,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

