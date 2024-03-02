Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Hologic stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

