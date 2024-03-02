HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 779.86 ($9.89).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 612.80 ($7.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 680.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 512.30 ($6.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 616.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 614.67.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.56), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($676,933.23). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

