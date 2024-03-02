HSBC’s (HSBA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.15) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 779.86 ($9.89).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 612.80 ($7.77) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 616.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 614.67. The firm has a market cap of £117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 512.30 ($6.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.44).

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.56), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($676,933.23). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

