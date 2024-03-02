Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HSON opened at $14.27 on Friday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

