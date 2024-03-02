Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 345.50 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 1276854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.81).

Get Hunting alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hunting’s payout ratio is 11,428.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 450 ($5.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hunting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 389.17 ($4.94).

Hunting Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £548.43 million, a PE ratio of 4,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 299.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.