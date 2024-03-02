Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

IDKOY opened at $13.02 on Friday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

