Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
IDKOY opened at $13.02 on Friday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.