IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Cut to GBX 782 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 859 ($10.90) to GBX 782 ($9.92) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.68) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 709 ($8.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 958.11, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 729.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 689.56. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 600.50 ($7.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 828 ($10.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In other news, insider Robert Michael McTighe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £67,900 ($86,123.80). Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

