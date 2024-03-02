IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Cut to GBX 782 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 859 ($10.90) to GBX 782 ($9.92) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.68) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IGG
IG Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Robert Michael McTighe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £67,900 ($86,123.80). Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.
About IG Group
IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IG Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.