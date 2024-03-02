IMI’s (IMI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.47) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.
