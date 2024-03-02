IMI’s (IMI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.

Get IMI alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.47) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMI

IMI Price Performance

About IMI

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,726 ($21.89) on Thursday. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,394 ($17.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,776 ($22.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,674.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,582.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.