ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.85. 47,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

