Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$87.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 2.2 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$86.17 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.74. The stock has a market cap of C$46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.3798371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

