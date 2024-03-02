Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NARI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

NARI stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,513.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

