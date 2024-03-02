Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

ICD opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 360,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 211,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

