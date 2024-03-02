Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

