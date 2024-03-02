Insider Buying: BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Buys 28,000 Shares of Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Key bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £29,120 ($36,935.57).

BT Group – CLASS A Price Performance

LON BT.A opened at GBX 104.65 ($1.33) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 101.70 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.49 ($2.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.91.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

