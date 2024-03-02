Insider Buying: Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG) Insider Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock

Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,147 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £74,555 ($94,564.94).

Get Oryx International Growth alerts:

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Christopher Mills acquired 12,500 shares of Oryx International Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,141 ($14.47) per share, for a total transaction of £142,625 ($180,904.36).

On Friday, February 16th, Christopher Mills acquired 4,500 shares of Oryx International Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($14.59) per share, for a total transaction of £51,750 ($65,639.27).

Oryx International Growth Trading Down 29.6 %

Shares of Oryx International Growth stock opened at GBX 1,157.50 ($14.68) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.05 million, a PE ratio of 481.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,166.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,124.89. Oryx International Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 1,020 ($12.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.36).

About Oryx International Growth

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.