Insider Selling: TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) CAO Sells 39,317 Shares of Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TPG Trading Up 1.4 %

TPG opened at $44.96 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,123.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TPG

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -4,398.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TPG by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TPG in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TPG in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

