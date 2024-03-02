Insider Selling: TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Chairman Sells 16,949 Shares of Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) Chairman James G. Coulter sold 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $705,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 386,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,112,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $44.96 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -4,398.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,585,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

