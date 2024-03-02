Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insperity Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

Shares of NSP stock opened at $102.63 on Thursday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $90.80 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.13.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

