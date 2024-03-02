Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.5 %

IART opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.