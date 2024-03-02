International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.73. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International General Insurance shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 22,138 shares trading hands.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International General Insurance by 52.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International General Insurance Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $558.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.19.
International General Insurance Company Profile
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
