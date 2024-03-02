Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0544 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

