Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2,684.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 393.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 651,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 519,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 357.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 326.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

