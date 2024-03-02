Invesco Ltd. Acquires 58,012 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,392 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 58,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $22,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

