Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,823 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 146.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 612,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $13,638,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,293,000 after acquiring an additional 352,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 281,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 51.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 241,215 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 0.5 %

NTB opened at $29.75 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.