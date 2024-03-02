Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Century Communities by 72.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of CCS opened at $87.31 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

