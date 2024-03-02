Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 215.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 947,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,893 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Semtech by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

