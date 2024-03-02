Invesco Ltd. Buys 12,593 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 38.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after buying an additional 478,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

