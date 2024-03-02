Invesco Ltd. Buys 136,367 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $22,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 42.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,129,000 after purchasing an additional 761,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,007,000 after buying an additional 124,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $94.00 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $142.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,078 shares of company stock worth $594,254 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

