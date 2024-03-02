Invesco Ltd. Buys 29,147 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GMS were worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GMS by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GMS opened at $90.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $92.81.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

