Invesco Ltd. Buys 297,816 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,816 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 153,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

