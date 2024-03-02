Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,038 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lindsay by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $120.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

