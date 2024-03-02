Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $24,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 88.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHC opened at $700.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $707.40 and its 200 day moving average is $639.89. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $749.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

