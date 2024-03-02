Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,748 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $23,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 3.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Woodmark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

