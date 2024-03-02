Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,884,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,659 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $23,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT opened at $11.73 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

