Invesco Ltd. Has $21.95 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $21,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.
Perrigo Stock Performance
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,090.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perrigo
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.
