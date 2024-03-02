Invesco Ltd. Has $22.60 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 92,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 149,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.